Why 36KR Holdings's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 15, 2021 10:43 am
The Price And Volume Action In 36KR Holdings's Stock Today

36KR Holdings's (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock has been rising Thursday, up 2.51% to a price of $3.29. The stock's current volume for the day is 29.14 thousand, which is approximately 19.31% of its previous 30-day average volume of 150.91 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: 36KR Holdings shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $3.97 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $8.5 and fallen to a low of $2.29.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares surged 98.3% to close at $2.34 on Monday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.