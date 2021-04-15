Why 36KR Holdings's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In 36KR Holdings's Stock Today

36KR Holdings's (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock has been rising Thursday, up 2.51% to a price of $3.29. The stock's current volume for the day is 29.14 thousand, which is approximately 19.31% of its previous 30-day average volume of 150.91 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: 36KR Holdings shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $3.97 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $8.5 and fallen to a low of $2.29.

