Analyzing The Price Action In GlaxoSmithKline Stock Today

GlaxoSmithKline's Stock Price And Volume Action

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is currently up 5.41% to a price of $37.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 10.55 million, which is approximately 198.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 5.32 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: GlaxoSmithKline shares are trading higher. The company announced it has taken the decision to stop enrolling patients in the phase II INDUCE-3 trial, including discontinuing treatment with feladilimab.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $35.57 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $43.18 and as low as $33.26.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.