Analyzing The Price Action In Elanco Animal Health Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 15, 2021 10:42 am
Elanco Animal Health's Stock Price And Volume Action

Elanco Animal Health's (NYSE:ELAN) stock has been rising Thursday, up 2.87% to a price of $30.38. The stock's current volume for the day is 501.07 thousand, which is approximately 10.74% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.67 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Elanco Animal Health shares are trading higher after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $37 price target.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $30.51 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $34.81 and as low as $18.37.

