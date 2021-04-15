fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.37
332.14
+ 1.3%
DIA
+ 2.29
335.25
+ 0.68%
SPY
+ 3.31
408.27
+ 0.8%
TLT
+ 2.34
135.70
+ 1.7%
GLD
+ 2.80
159.89
+ 1.72%

Why KLX Energy Services Hldgs's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 15, 2021 10:41 am
The Price And Volume Action In KLX Energy Services Hldgs's Stock Today

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is currently down 29.33% to a price of $11.02. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 220.70 thousand, about 217.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 101.55 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: KLX Energy Services shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $14.62 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.97 and as low as $0.7.

