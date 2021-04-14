fbpx
QQQ
-0.90
341.50
-0.26%
DIA
+ 2.06
334.73
+ 0.61%
SPY
+ 0.75
412.11
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.26
138.74
-0.19%
GLD
-0.38
163.80
-0.23%

Analyzing The Price Action In Gatos Silver Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 14, 2021 10:50 am
The Price And Volume Action In Gatos Silver's Stock Today

Gatos Silver's (NYSE:GATO) stock is trading up 4.22% to a price of $10.4. The stock's volume is currently 82.86 thousand, which is roughly 16.19% of its recent 30-day volume average of 511.94 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Gatos Silver shares are trading higher after CIBC initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Gatos Silver's stock was $13.22 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $24.0 and a low of $5.95 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

