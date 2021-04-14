Analyzing The Price Action In Gatos Silver Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Gatos Silver's Stock Today

Gatos Silver's (NYSE:GATO) stock is trading up 4.22% to a price of $10.4. The stock's volume is currently 82.86 thousand, which is roughly 16.19% of its recent 30-day volume average of 511.94 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Gatos Silver shares are trading higher after CIBC initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Gatos Silver's stock was $13.22 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $24.0 and a low of $5.95 in the past 52 weeks.

