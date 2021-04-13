fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 13, 2021 12:48 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 2.26% to $12.19 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 561.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares moved upwards by 1.61% to $18.29. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1333.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) stock moved upwards by 1.48% to $13.97. The current volume of 601 shares is 127.87% of Donegal Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $423.0 million.
  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock increased by 1.36% to $97.75. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 44.67% of Progressive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $57.1 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 1.14% to $8.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 480.7K, which is 25.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares rose 1.12% to $133.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 191.6K, which is 21.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 7.44% to $2.24 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 225.5K, which is 7.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock decreased by 4.3% to $4.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4K shares, making up 74.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares decreased by 2.56% to $55.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 44.6K, which is 23.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 2.35% to $11.04. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 31.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock declined by 2.34% to $4.6. As of 12:40 EST, Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 999.5K, which is 42.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 1.79% to $88.17. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 760.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

