Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 9, 2021 12:43 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 6.06% to $31.83 during Friday's regular session. As of

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 6.06% to $31.83 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 50.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares rose 2.23% to $57.78. The current volume of 124.3K shares is 66.84% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock rose 1.9% to $48.22. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.2K shares, making up 13.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $8.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8K shares, making up 12.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) stock moved upwards by 1.23% to $64.78. As of 12:40 EST, AMERISAFE's stock is trading at a volume of 25.0K, which is 29.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares rose 1.2% to $237.83. As of 12:40 EST, Aon's stock is trading at a volume of 531.5K, which is 31.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 billion.

Losers

  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares decreased by 4.99% to $13.73 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Donegal Group's stock is trading at a volume of 460, which is 96.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $438.9 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 4.82% to $11.76. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock declined by 2.79% to $5.93. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 30.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.8 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares declined by 2.59% to $6.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 102.3K, which is 79.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.3 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares declined by 2.58% to $23.68. The current volume of 233.4K shares is 8.31% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 2.23% to $9.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.2K shares, making up 28.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $322.2 million.

