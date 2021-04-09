Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 6.06% to $31.83 during Friday's regular session. As of

Gainers

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 6.06% to $31.83 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 50.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:AMSF) stock moved upwards by 1.23% to $64.78. As of 12:40 EST, AMERISAFE's stock is trading at a volume of 25.0K, which is 29.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. Aon (NYSE:AON) shares rose 1.2% to $237.83. As of 12:40 EST, Aon's stock is trading at a volume of 531.5K, which is 31.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 billion.

Losers

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares decreased by 4.99% to $13.73 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Donegal Group's stock is trading at a volume of 460, which is 96.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $438.9 million.

(NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 2.23% to $9.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.2K shares, making up 28.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $322.2 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.