Why Landec's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 8, 2021 10:20 am
Landec's Stock Price And Volume Action

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is currently down 8.04% to a price of $10.0. The stock's volume is currently 87.55 thousand, which is roughly 81.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 107.71 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Landec shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $11.26 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $12.24 and as low as $7.48.

