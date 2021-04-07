fbpx
QQQ
-0.02
330.84
-0.01%
DIA
+ 0.32
334.00
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.23
405.88
+ 0.06%
TLT
-0.26
138.10
-0.19%
GLD
-0.56
163.80
-0.34%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Upstart Holdings's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 7, 2021 9:55 am
Upstart Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Upstart Holdings's (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 5.29% to a price of $135.56. The stock's volume is currently 198.32 thousand, which is roughly 5.87% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.38 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Upstart Holdings shares are trading lower after the company announced a follow-on 2 million share common stock offering.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Upstart Holdings's stock was $86.49 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $165.66 and a low of $22.61 in the past 52 weeks.

