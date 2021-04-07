Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Upstart Holdings's Stock Today

Upstart Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Upstart Holdings's (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 5.29% to a price of $135.56. The stock's volume is currently 198.32 thousand, which is roughly 5.87% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.38 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Upstart Holdings shares are trading lower after the company announced a follow-on 2 million share common stock offering.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Upstart Holdings's stock was $86.49 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $165.66 and a low of $22.61 in the past 52 weeks.

