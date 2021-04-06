fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Stitch Fix's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2021 10:04 am
The Price And Volume Action In Stitch Fix's Stock Today

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is currently up 7.59% to a price of $51.35. The stock's current volume for the day is 395.18 thousand, which is approximately 13.36% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.96 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Stitch Fix shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $78 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $70.35 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $113.76 and as low as $11.13.

