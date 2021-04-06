Why JOANN's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In JOANN's Stock Today

JOANN's (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 4.54% to a price of $11.39. The stock's volume is currently 231.47 thousand, which is roughly 32.18% of its recent 30-day volume average of 719.28 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: JOANN shares are trading higher after multiple films initiated coverages on the stock with a bullish rating.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $11.09 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $12.8 and fallen to a low of $9.75.

