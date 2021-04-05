fbpx
Why Brooks Automation's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 5, 2021 10:25 am
Brooks Automation's Stock Price And Volume Action

Brooks Automation's (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock has been rising Monday, up 8.85% to a price of $97.03. The stock's current volume for the day is 336.80 thousand, which is approximately 46.74% of its previous 30-day average volume of 720.63 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Brooks Automation shares are trading higher after B. Riley FBR maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $105 to $125 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Brooks Automation's stock was $82.52 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $91.78 and a low of $26.22 in the past 52 weeks.

