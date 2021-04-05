Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Triumph Bancorp's Stock Today

Triumph Bancorp's Stock Price And Volume Action

Triumph Bancorp's (NASDAQ:TBK) stock is trading up 13.23% to a price of $91.75. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 188.94 thousand, about 105.56% of its recent 30-day volume average of 178.99 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Triumph Bancorp shares are trading higher after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $78 to $111.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $72.71 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $85.65 and fallen to a low of $19.5.

