Analyzing The Price Action In Pliant Therapeutics Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 5, 2021 10:22 am
The Price And Volume Action In Pliant Therapeutics's Stock Today

Pliant Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock has been rising Monday, up 3.87% to a price of $36.75. The stock's volume is currently 12.09 thousand, which is roughly 4.49% of its recent 30-day volume average of 269.26 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pliant Therapeutics shares are trading higher after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $52 price target.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $33.97 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $43.92 and as low as $19.43.

