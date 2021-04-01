Why CTI BioPharma's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In CTI BioPharma's Stock Today

CTI BioPharma's (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock has been falling Thursday, down 13.06% to a price of $2.55. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.13 million, about 326.0% of its recent 30-day volume average of 654.29 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CTI BioPharma shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering and no size disclosed.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of CTI BioPharma's stock was $3.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.13 and a low of $0.8 in the past 52 weeks.

