Why Guess Is Trading Higher Today

Guess's Stock Price And Volume Action

Guess's (NYSE:GES) stock is trading up 7.31% to a price of $25.91. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 172.70 thousand, about 24.35% of its recent 30-day volume average of 709.24 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Guess? shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $24.84 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $28.3 and as low as $5.6.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.