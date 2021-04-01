fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.31
313.82
+ 1.66%
DIA
+ 0.09
330.03
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 2.83
393.50
+ 0.71%
TLT
+ 1.29
134.16
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 1.66
158.35
+ 1.04%

Why Guess Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2021 9:54 am
Guess's Stock Price And Volume Action

Guess's (NYSE:GES) stock is trading up 7.31% to a price of $25.91. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 172.70 thousand, about 24.35% of its recent 30-day volume average of 709.24 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Guess? shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $24.84 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $28.3 and as low as $5.6.

