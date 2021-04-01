fbpx
Why Viasat's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2021 9:55 am
The Price And Volume Action In Viasat's Stock Today

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is currently up 4.81% to a price of $50.02. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 41.05 thousand, about 6.38% of its recent 30-day volume average of 643.29 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Viasat shares are trading higher after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Viasat's stock was $51.2 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $61.35 and a low of $29.82 in the past 52 weeks.

