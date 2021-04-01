Why Ebang International Hldgs's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Ebang International Hldgs's Stock Today

Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) is currently down 9.0% to a price of $6.86. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.94 million, about 12.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 31.92 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ebang International shares are trading lower after the company announced it priced a 14 million unit follow-on offering at $6.10 per unit.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.29 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $14.95 and fallen to a low of $3.81.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.