Why Ebang International Hldgs's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2021 9:56 am
The Price And Volume Action In Ebang International Hldgs's Stock Today

Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) is currently down 9.0% to a price of $6.86. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.94 million, about 12.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 31.92 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ebang International shares are trading lower after the company announced it priced a 14 million unit follow-on offering at $6.10 per unit.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.29 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $14.95 and fallen to a low of $3.81.

