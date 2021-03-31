fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.71
310.61
+ 1.18%
DIA
+ 0.08
330.64
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 1.39
393.30
+ 0.35%
TLT
+ 0.12
136.09
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 1.41
156.20
+ 0.89%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Cormedix's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 31, 2021 9:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In Cormedix's Stock Today

Cormedix's (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 6.31% to a price of $9.44. The stock's current volume for the day is 72.59 thousand, which is approximately 4.54% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.60 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cormedix shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.98 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.8 and as low as $3.0.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Why AnPac Bio-Medical, Surface Oncology, CorMedix Are Rallying Today

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC), Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) and CorMedix Inc. read more

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more