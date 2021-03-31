Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Cormedix's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Cormedix's Stock Today

Cormedix's (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 6.31% to a price of $9.44. The stock's current volume for the day is 72.59 thousand, which is approximately 4.54% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.60 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cormedix shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.98 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.8 and as low as $3.0.

