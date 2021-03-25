fbpx
QQQ
-2.86
314.73
-0.92%
DIA
-1.31
325.48
-0.4%
SPY
-1.79
389.42
-0.46%
TLT
-0.71
138.94
-0.51%
GLD
-0.20
162.57
-0.12%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Cancer Genetics's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 25, 2021 10:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cancer Genetics’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Cancer Genetics’s (NASDAQ:CGIX) stock is trading up 32.81% to a price of $6.36. The stock’s current volume for the day is 1.94 million, which is approximately 58.81% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.31 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cancer Genetics shares are trading higher after the company announced shareholder approval of all proposals in connection with the proposed merger with StemoniX.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $5.32 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $17.5 and as low as $2.11.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares surged 103.9% to close at $91.71 on Wednesday after the stock spiked on heavy volume. The stock in January saw a surge driven by high retail investor interest. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares rose 113.26% to $15.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. read more

44 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares rose 115.5% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project. read more