Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Cancer Genetics's Stock Today

Cancer Genetics’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Cancer Genetics’s (NASDAQ:CGIX) stock is trading up 32.81% to a price of $6.36. The stock’s current volume for the day is 1.94 million, which is approximately 58.81% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.31 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cancer Genetics shares are trading higher after the company announced shareholder approval of all proposals in connection with the proposed merger with StemoniX.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $5.32 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $17.5 and as low as $2.11.

