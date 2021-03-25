fbpx
QQQ
-2.98
314.85
-0.96%
DIA
-1.35
325.52
-0.42%
SPY
-1.88
389.51
-0.48%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Cellect Biotechnology's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 25, 2021 10:28 am
Cellect Biotechnology’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) is currently up 58.45% to a price of $5.53. The stock’s volume is currently 64.49 million, which is roughly 25081.45% of its recent 30-day volume average of 257.13 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cellect Biotechnology shares are trading higher after the company and Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic merger.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.38 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $5.4 and as low as $1.35.

