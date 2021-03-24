11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares rose 8.68% to $13.39 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Cars.com’s trading volume hit 74.1K shares by close, accounting for 12.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $902.6 million.
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares moved upwards by 7.28% to $20.9. E W Scripps’s trading volume hit 8.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) stock increased by 6.99% to $5.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 738.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.4 million.
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $19.77. Tegna’s trading volume hit 295.4K shares by close, accounting for 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares increased by 4.7% to $36.75. At the close, The9’s trading volume reached 8.8K shares. This is 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $382.1 million.
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares moved upwards by 4.35% to $145.89. This security traded at a volume of 44.8K shares come close, making up 1.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.2 billion.
Losers
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares declined by 3.96% to $4.13 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Liquid Media Group’s trading volume reached 62.9K shares. This is 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.3 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares decreased by 3.46% to $5.86. This security traded at a volume of 31.8K shares come close, making up 2.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.3 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 2.29% to $6.0. Creatd’s trading volume hit 3.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock declined by 1.83% to $18.81. Dolphin Entertainment’s trading volume hit 382.9K shares by close, accounting for 11.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock fell 1.56% to $8.87. AMC Entertainment’s trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 0.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
