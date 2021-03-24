12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $4.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 171.8K, accounting for 66.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- RH (NYSE:RH) stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $528.29. This security traded at a volume of 131.0K shares come close, making up 31.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.7 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock rose 8.41% to $26.94. This security traded at a volume of 6.4K shares come close, making up 1.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $416.9 million.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares rose 8.1% to $12.41. At the close, GoPro’s trading volume reached 3.8K shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock increased by 7.89% to $15.38. At the close, Designer Brands’s trading volume reached 69.0K shares. This is 3.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares increased by 7.36% to $3.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0K, accounting for 0.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
Losers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock declined by 4.44% to $115.01 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 372.6K shares come close, making up 0.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares declined by 3.58% to $41.81. At the close, KB Home’s trading volume reached 282.6K shares. This is 16.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock fell 2.91% to $2.67. Secoo Holding’s trading volume hit 47.0K shares by close, accounting for 16.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $188.6 million.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares declined by 2.7% to $6.5. This security traded at a volume of 21.2K shares come close, making up 4.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 2.28% to $3.44. This security traded at a volume of 36.9K shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $62.0 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock fell 1.82% to $3.25. This security traded at a volume of 9.0K shares come close, making up 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.2 million.
