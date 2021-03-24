12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- VirnetX Hldg (NYSE:VHC) stock increased by 8.56% to $5.83 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.8K shares, which is 4.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.2 million.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares increased by 7.55% to $10.11. This security traded at a volume of 131.4K shares come close, making up 12.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $778.5 million.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock moved upwards by 6.76% to $14.84. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 140.9K shares, which is 9.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares increased by 6.37% to $13.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 37.9K, accounting for 1.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $191.6 million.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares increased by 5.8% to $66.32. StoneCo’s trading volume hit 159.2K shares by close, accounting for 7.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.5 billion.
- Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) stock increased by 5.44% to $22.85. Xperi Holding’s trading volume hit 12.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares declined by 6.98% to $20.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 594 shares come close, making up 1.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares declined by 6.07% to $3.25. At the close, Enveric Biosciences’s trading volume reached 44.1K shares. This is 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares fell 6.01% to $3.6. At the close, Synchronoss Technologies’s trading volume reached 912 shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $158.9 million.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) stock decreased by 4.44% to $58.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 53.4K, accounting for 13.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares declined by 4.35% to $2.42. Alithya Group’s trading volume hit 140.2K shares by close, accounting for 33.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $140.9 million.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock fell 2.92% to $51.3. At the close, Ultra Clean Holdings’s trading volume reached 56.2K shares. This is 10.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
