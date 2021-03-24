12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 7.35% to $3.94 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Vislink Technologies's trading volume reached 795.9K shares. This is 5.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million. read more