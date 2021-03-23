12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 5.38% to $190.88 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 748.4K shares come close, making up 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares rose 4.69% to $43.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 122.4K, accounting for 6.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares increased by 4.59% to $32.31. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 198.3K shares, which is 9.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 3.61% to $21.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.8K shares, which is 0.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.1 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 2.88% to $3.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 598.0K, accounting for 12.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.8 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock moved upwards by 2.28% to $4.26. Express’s trading volume hit 75.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million.
Losers
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares declined by 4.99% to $8.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.6K shares, which is 5.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock decreased by 4.24% to $7.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 34.7K, accounting for 6.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock declined by 3.6% to $10.72. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.3K shares, which is 0.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.1 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares decreased by 2.18% to $2.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.2K, accounting for 1.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares fell 2.13% to $75.51. This security traded at a volume of 151.9K shares come close, making up 21.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares decreased by 2.13% to $6.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.8K shares, which is 17.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.7 million.
