12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares increased by 14.67% to $6.33 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Eltek’s trading volume reached 124.2K shares. This is 246.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.9 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 6.07% to $5.24. RealNetworks’s trading volume hit 5.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $201.8 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock rose 4.84% to $11.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 250 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.6 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 4.81% to $3.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 505, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock increased by 3.11% to $24.49. At the close, Atomera’s trading volume reached 3.6K shares. This is 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $565.0 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 3.06% to $7.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $183.2 million.
Losers
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares fell 4.15% to $5.09 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Wrap Technologies’s trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $191.6 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 4.07% to $6.14. This security traded at a volume of 146.4K shares come close, making up 3.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 3.99% to $7.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 812, accounting for 0.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock declined by 2.74% to $9.94. This security traded at a volume of 16.7K shares come close, making up 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $175.7 million.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares fell 2.67% to $40.5. At the close, PagerDuty’s trading volume reached 226.8K shares. This is 15.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares declined by 2.08% to $45.23. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 462 shares, which is 0.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
