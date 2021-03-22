fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Kansas City Southern's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2021 10:07 am
Kansas City Southern's Stock Price And Volume Action

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is currently up 13.72% to a price of $256.84. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.98 million, which is approximately 280.55% of its previous 30-day average volume of 706.68 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Kansas City Southern shares are trading higher after the company announced it would be acquired by Canadian Pacific for $25 billion.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $212.33 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $227.84 and as low as $96.23.

