Why Seneca Biopharma's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2021 10:07 am
The Price And Volume Action In Seneca Biopharma’s Stock Today

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) is currently up 41.97% to a price of $2.32. The stock’s volume is currently 28.57 million, which is roughly 984.07% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.90 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Seneca Biopharma shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA fast track designation was granted to LB1148 for the treatment of postoperative gastrointestinal dysfunction.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.49 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.2 and as low as $0.5.

