Why Dyadic International's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Dyadic International’s Stock Today

Dyadic International’s (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock is trading up 33.58% to a price of $7.35. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 12.34 million, about 7661.27% of its recent 30-day volume average of 161.17 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Dyadic International shares are trading higher after the company said it would work with Medytox to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Dyadic International’s stock was $5.56 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.98 and a low of $3.0 in the past 52 weeks.

