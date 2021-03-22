Analyzing The Price Action In Tesla Stock Today

Tesla's Stock Price And Volume Action

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is currently up 4.82% to a price of $688.13. The stock's volume is currently 4.46 million, which is roughly 11.93% of its recent 30-day volume average of 37.41 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tesla shares are trading higher after Ark Funds announced a $3,000 price target on the stock by 2025.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $771.74 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $900.4 and fallen to a low of $71.69.

