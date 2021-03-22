Why CSX's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In CSX’s Stock Today

CSX’s (NASDAQ:CSX) stock is trading up 3.75% to a price of $94.0. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 829.93 thousand, about 22.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.72 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CSX shares are trading higher amid railway Kansas City Southern being acquired by Canadian Pacific for $25 billion.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $91.06 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $97.54 and as low as $46.81.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.