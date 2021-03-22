fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.20
308.94
+ 1.34%
DIA
+ 0.41
325.65
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 1.92
387.65
+ 0.49%
TLT
+ 0.68
134.07
+ 0.5%
GLD
-0.81
164.10
-0.5%

Why CSX's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2021 10:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In CSX’s Stock Today

CSX’s (NASDAQ:CSX) stock is trading up 3.75% to a price of $94.0. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 829.93 thousand, about 22.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.72 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CSX shares are trading higher amid railway Kansas City Southern being acquired by Canadian Pacific for $25 billion.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $91.06 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $97.54 and as low as $46.81.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.

Thanks in large part to Mark Zuckerberg, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) traded as high as $314.73 Friday before ending the day at $313.14. More on Zuckerberg later. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

  This morning 127 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    This morning 470 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday's morning session saw 641 companies set new 52-week highs. read more