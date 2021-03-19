Why Alpine Immune Sciences Is Trading Lower Today

Alpine Immune Sciences's Stock Price And Volume Action

Alpine Immune Sciences's (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock has been falling Friday, down 5.22% to a price of $12.96. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 46.12 thousand, about 32.12% of its recent 30-day volume average of 143.56 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alpine Immune Sciences shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $12.68 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.37 and as low as $2.05.

