fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.69
310.35
+ 0.54%
DIA
-2.42
331.79
-0.73%
SPY
-1.13
392.66
-0.29%
TLT
+ 0.34
133.58
+ 0.25%
GLD
+ 0.44
162.12
+ 0.27%

Why Alpine Immune Sciences Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2021 10:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Key Points
  • Alpine Immune Sciences's Stock Price And Volume Action Alpine Immune Sciences's (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock has been falling Friday, down 5.22% to a price of $12.96.

Alpine Immune Sciences's Stock Price And Volume Action

Alpine Immune Sciences's (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock has been falling Friday, down 5.22% to a price of $12.96. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 46.12 thousand, about 32.12% of its recent 30-day volume average of 143.56 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alpine Immune Sciences shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $12.68 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.37 and as low as $2.05.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock moved upwards by 20.83% to $2.03 during Thursday's after-market session. SenesTech's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 146.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. read more

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares climbed 62.3% to close at $5.00 on Tuesday. DPW Holdings, earlier during the month, entered into agreement to purchase a 9.9% equity interest in Universal Security Instruments. read more

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares jumped 303.2% to $12.42. DPW Holdings, earlier during the month, entered into agreement to purchase a 9.9% equity interest in Universal Security Instruments. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more