Why X4 Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In X4 Pharmaceuticals's Stock Today

X4 Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock has been rising Friday, up 11.95% to a price of $9.55. The stock's current volume for the day is 97.62 thousand, which is approximately 96.36% of its previous 30-day average volume of 101.31 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after the company announced a $55 million private placement.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.77 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $11.11 and as low as $5.38.

