Why Taoping's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2021 10:58 am
Taoping's Stock Price And Volume Action

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) is currently up 6.95% to a price of $13.09. The stock's current volume for the day is 324.37 thousand, which is approximately 6.93% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.68 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Taoping shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Taoping New Media for $15 million.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.21 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.86 and as low as $0.31.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

