Why Taoping's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Taoping's Stock Price And Volume Action

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) is currently up 6.95% to a price of $13.09. The stock's current volume for the day is 324.37 thousand, which is approximately 6.93% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.68 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Taoping shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Taoping New Media for $15 million.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.21 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.86 and as low as $0.31.

