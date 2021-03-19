Why Equity Residential's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Equity Residential's Stock Today

Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) stock has been falling Friday, down 2.41% to a price of $71.47. The stock's volume is currently 798.22 thousand, which is roughly 28.89% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.76 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Equity Residential shares are trading lower after Truist Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $65.51 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $76.13 and fallen to a low of $45.42.

