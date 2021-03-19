fbpx
Why ZK International Gr Co Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2021 10:57 am
ZK International Gr Co's Stock Price And Volume Action

ZK International Gr Co's (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock has been rising Friday, up 39.68% to a price of $12.48. The stock's volume is currently 34.92 million, which is roughly 1157.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.02 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ZK International shares are trading higher on continued upward momentum after the company on Monday announced its subsidiary entered into the NFT market. The stock has seen increased interest as investors buy into NFT plays.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of ZK International Gr Co's stock was $5.19 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $12.8 and a low of $0.65 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

