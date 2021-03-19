Why iHeartMedia Is Trading Higher Today

iHeartMedia's Stock Price And Volume Action

iHeartMedia's (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock is trading up 4.79% to a price of $18.56. The stock's current volume for the day is 453.89 thousand, which is approximately 40.25% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.13 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: LiveXLive Media and iHeartMedia shares are trading higher after the companies announced an album release party with Justin Bieber.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $14.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $19.1 and as low as $4.31.

