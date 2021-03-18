fbpx
-5.97
327.87
-1.85%
DIA
+ 0.68
330.03
+ 0.21%
SPY
-2.47
399.68
-0.62%
TLT
-1.98
137.27
-1.46%
GLD
-1.92
165.47
-1.17%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Signet Jewelers's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 18, 2021 10:06 am
Signet Jewelers's Stock Price And Volume Action

Signet Jewelers's (NYSE:SIG) stock is trading up 5.98% to a price of $63.08. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 210.99 thousand, about 22.57% of its recent 30-day volume average of 934.92 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Signet Jewelers shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $45.23 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $60.63 and fallen to a low of $5.6.

