Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Signet Jewelers's Stock Today

Signet Jewelers's Stock Price And Volume Action

Signet Jewelers's (NYSE:SIG) stock is trading up 5.98% to a price of $63.08. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 210.99 thousand, about 22.57% of its recent 30-day volume average of 934.92 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Signet Jewelers shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $45.23 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $60.63 and fallen to a low of $5.6.

