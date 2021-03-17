Why Uber Technologies's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Uber Technologies's Stock Today

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is currently down 4.3% to a price of $56.58. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.97 million, about 23.16% of its recent 30-day volume average of 21.45 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Uber shares are trading lower after the company reclassified its private-hire drivers in the UK as workers.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $56.06 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $64.05 and as low as $13.71.

