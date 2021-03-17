fbpx
QQQ
-3.76
324.34
-1.17%
DIA
+ 0.90
327.91
+ 0.27%
SPY
-1.71
397.57
-0.43%
TLT
-1.63
137.94
-1.2%
GLD
-0.45
162.80
-0.28%

Why Uber Technologies's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 17, 2021 10:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Uber Technologies's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Uber Technologies's Stock Today

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is currently down 4.3% to a price of $56.58. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.97 million, about 23.16% of its recent 30-day volume average of 21.45 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Uber shares are trading lower after the company reclassified its private-hire drivers in the UK as workers.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $56.06 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $64.05 and as low as $13.71.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analyzing The Price Action In Uber Technologies Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Uber Technologies's Stock Today Uber Technologies's (NYSE:UBER) stock is trading up 7.85% to a price of $57.81. The stock's volume is currently 14.84 million, which is roughly 68.5% of its recent 30-day volume average of 21.67 million. read more

Why Uber Technologies's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Uber Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action Uber Technologies's (NYSE:UBER) stock has been rising Monday, up 3.02% to a price of $54.5. The stock's current volume for the day is 6.14 million, which is approximately 30.85% of its previous 30-day average volume of 19.89 million. read more

Ford Sells Stake In Velodyne Lidar: Could Automaker Be Looking Elsewhere For Autonomous Tech?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), an investor in Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR), which went public in a 2020 SPAC merger, has sold its stake for a profit.  read more

Uber Technologies Shares See Session High Of $57.80, Up 4.8%