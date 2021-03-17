Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Teladoc Health's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Teladoc Health's Stock Price And Volume Action

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is currently down 7.96% to a price of $184.37. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.44 million, about 64.69% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.77 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Teladoc shares are trading lower amid Amazon's expansion of its Amazon Care telehealth service, which has raised competitive pressures on Teladoc.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $242.57 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $308.0 and fallen to a low of $102.01.

