Why American Well's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In American Well's Stock Today

American Well's (NYSE:AMWL) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 6.64% to a price of $20.74. The stock's volume is currently 1.37 million, which is roughly 58.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.36 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: American Well Corp shares are trading lower amid Amazon's expansion of its Amazon Care telehealth service, which has raised competitive pressures on telemedicine providers.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of American Well's stock was $28.96 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $43.75 and a low of $20.1 in the past 52 weeks.

