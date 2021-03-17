fbpx
QQQ
-3.37
323.95
-1.05%
DIA
+ 0.62
328.19
+ 0.19%
SPY
-1.74
397.60
-0.44%
TLT
-1.48
137.79
-1.09%
GLD
-0.33
162.68
-0.2%

Why American Well's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 17, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why American Well's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In American Well's Stock Today

American Well's (NYSE:AMWL) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 6.64% to a price of $20.74. The stock's volume is currently 1.37 million, which is roughly 58.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.36 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: American Well Corp shares are trading lower amid Amazon's expansion of its Amazon Care telehealth service, which has raised competitive pressures on telemedicine providers.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of American Well's stock was $28.96 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $43.75 and a low of $20.1 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

    During Friday's morning session, 88 stocks hit new 52-week lows. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

American Well Shares Resume Trade Following Circuit Breaker, Continue Higher, Now Up 13%

65 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) shares jumped 93.5% to close at $16.02 on Friday after the company late Thursday announced Sumitovant Biopharma will acquire the remaining stake in the company for $16.25 per share. read more