Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Applied Materials's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Applied Materials's Stock Today

Applied Materials's (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 4.73% to a price of $120.43. The stock's current volume for the day is 5.62 million, which is approximately 63.84% of its previous 30-day average volume of 8.80 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading higher, potentially as chip shortage concerns persists. Traders on Tuesday circulated a research report projecting PC DRAM contract prices are expected to increase in Q2.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Applied Materials's stock was $107.1 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $124.5 and a low of $36.64 in the past 52 weeks.

