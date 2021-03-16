fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.41
315.42
+ 1.07%
DIA
-1.04
331.04
-0.32%
SPY
+ 0.31
396.17
+ 0.08%
TLT
-0.95
137.81
-0.7%
GLD
-0.07
162.28
-0.04%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Applied Materials's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2021 12:19 pm
The Price And Volume Action In Applied Materials's Stock Today

Applied Materials's (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 4.73% to a price of $120.43. The stock's current volume for the day is 5.62 million, which is approximately 63.84% of its previous 30-day average volume of 8.80 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading higher, potentially as chip shortage concerns persists. Traders on Tuesday circulated a research report projecting PC DRAM contract prices are expected to increase in Q2.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Applied Materials's stock was $107.1 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $124.5 and a low of $36.64 in the past 52 weeks.

