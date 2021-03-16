Why Rubius Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Rubius Therapeutics's Stock Today

Rubius Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock is trading up 13.07% to a price of $34.45. The stock's volume is currently 6.69 million, which is roughly 304.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.20 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rubius Therapeutics shares are trading higher on continued positive momentum after the company reported initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $11.74 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $38.71 and as low as $3.35.

