fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.60
315.23
+ 1.13%
DIA
-1.06
331.06
-0.32%
SPY
+ 0.42
396.06
+ 0.11%

Why Rubius Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2021 12:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Rubius Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Rubius Therapeutics's Stock Today

Rubius Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock is trading up 13.07% to a price of $34.45. The stock's volume is currently 6.69 million, which is roughly 304.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.20 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Rubius Therapeutics shares are trading higher on continued positive momentum after the company reported initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $11.74 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $38.71 and as low as $3.35.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) shares jumped 152.6% to $4.8752 as the company reported $2 million expansion, capital and operating improvements at Trace Regional Hospital. read more

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares jumped 102.6% to $33.29 after the company reported initial clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors. read more