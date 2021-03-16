fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.61
315.22
+ 1.13%
DIA
-1.10
331.10
-0.33%
SPY
+ 0.42
396.07
+ 0.1%
TLT
-0.89
137.75
-0.65%
GLD
-0.10
162.31
-0.06%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Ontrak's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2021 12:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Ontrak's Stock Today

Ontrak's Stock Price And Volume Action

Ontrak's (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 4.04% to a price of $36.04. The stock's volume is currently 1.26 million, which is roughly 94.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.34 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ontrak shares are trading higher after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $32 to $46 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Ontrak's stock was $64.63 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $99.89 and a low of $22.13 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ontrak Shares See Volume; Canacord Raises Rating To Buy; Raises Price Target From $32 To $46

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

    During Friday's morning session, 88 stocks hit new 52-week lows. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

    Thursday morning, 61 companies reached new 52-week lows. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

    During Wednesday's morning session, 8 companies made new 52-week lows. read more