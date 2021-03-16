Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Ontrak's Stock Today

Ontrak's Stock Price And Volume Action

Ontrak's (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 4.04% to a price of $36.04. The stock's volume is currently 1.26 million, which is roughly 94.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.34 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ontrak shares are trading higher after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $32 to $46 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Ontrak's stock was $64.63 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $99.89 and a low of $22.13 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.