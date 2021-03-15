fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.66
314.80
+ 0.21%
DIA
-0.35
328.67
-0.11%
SPY
-0.51
394.51
-0.13%
TLT
+ 0.76
135.31
+ 0.55%
GLD
+ 0.68
160.86
+ 0.42%

Analyzing The Price Action In RumbleON Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2021 10:07 am
RumbleON's Stock Price And Volume Action

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is currently up 18.9% to a price of $43.51. The stock's volume is currently 83.05 thousand, which is roughly 104.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 79.60 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: RumbleON shares are trading higher after the company announced a merger with RideNow.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $37.29 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $53.5 and fallen to a low of $0.15.

