Analyzing The Price Action In RumbleON Stock Today

RumbleON's Stock Price And Volume Action

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is currently up 18.9% to a price of $43.51. The stock's volume is currently 83.05 thousand, which is roughly 104.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 79.60 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: RumbleON shares are trading higher after the company announced a merger with RideNow.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $37.29 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $53.5 and fallen to a low of $0.15.

