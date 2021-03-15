Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in United States Steel's Stock Today

United States Steel's Stock Price And Volume Action

United States Steel's (NYSE:X) stock has been falling Monday, down 2.65% to a price of $23.55. The stock's volume is currently 4.50 million, which is roughly 20.83% of its recent 30-day volume average of 21.61 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: United States Steel shares are trading lower after Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $18.94 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.71 and as low as $4.54.

