Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Genius Brands Intl's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2021 10:05 am
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Genius Brands Intl's Stock Today

Genius Brands Intl's Stock Price And Volume Action

Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) is currently up 10.18% to a price of $2.29. The stock's current volume for the day is 9.76 million, which is approximately 30.79% of its previous 30-day average volume of 31.69 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Genius Brands International shares are trading higher after the company announced a Roblox series will be aired on its Kartoon Channel network.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.76 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $11.73 and fallen to a low of $0.05.

