QQQ
-6.35
324.39
-2%
DIA
+ 1.57
323.78
+ 0.48%
SPY
-1.69
395.15
-0.43%
TLT
-3.04
142.05
-2.19%
GLD
-1.51
163.04
-0.93%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Canoo's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 12, 2021 10:38 am
Key Points
  Insights On Recent Price Action: The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $15.22 at the time this article was published.
  Canoo's Stock Price And Volume Action: Canoo's (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock has been rising Friday, up 3.95% to a price of $15.55.
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Canoo's Price Action Today

Canoo's Stock Price And Volume Action

Canoo's (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock has been rising Friday, up 3.95% to a price of $15.55. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.04 million, which is approximately 86.64% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.67 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Canoo shares are trading higher after RF Lafferty initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $15.22 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.9 and as low as $9.68.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

