Why Is It Moving? Looking At Canoo's Price Action Today

Canoo's Stock Price And Volume Action

Canoo's (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock has been rising Friday, up 3.95% to a price of $15.55. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.04 million, which is approximately 86.64% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.67 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Canoo shares are trading higher after RF Lafferty initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $15.22 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.9 and as low as $9.68.

