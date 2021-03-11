fbpx
Why CACI International Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 11, 2021 11:06 am
The Price And Volume Action In CACI International's Stock Today

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is currently up 7.3% to a price of $240.26. The stock's current volume for the day is 202.58 thousand, which is approximately 92.29% of its previous 30-day average volume of 219.50 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CACI International shares are trading higher after the company announced a $500 million buyback.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $238.16 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $266.31 and fallen to a low of $156.15.

